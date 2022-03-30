Police raid on Morecambe house

Police raided an address on the Langridge Estate in Morecambe on Tuesday after a tip off from a member of the public.

By Michelle Blade
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 9:51 am

Westgate Neighbourhood Policing Team along with the police task force conducted a warrant at the address in Morecambe.

A quantity of Class A drugs were seized along with a large amount of suspected stolen property.

It is thanks to information provided by the local community that results like this are achieved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police raid. Stock image.

Contact police on 101 or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.