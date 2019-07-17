Police raid Lancaster premises in forced labour and human trafficking investigation

Police have searched two premises in Lancaster as part of an investigation into modern slavery and human trafficking.

Officers from Lancashire Constabulary’s West Exploitation Team, supported by Trading Standards, Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority and Lancaster City Council, carried out visits at addresses on Bulk Road and Golgotha Road on Wednesday July 17.

The searches follow concerns related to suspected forced labour and trafficking.

Det Con Ryder-Jones, of Lancashire Police, said: “Lancashire Constabulary is committed to tackling exploitation of all kinds and we continue to work proactively to put an end to modern slavery.

“Our enquiries are very much on-going and I am grateful to the support from colleagues as part of our operation.

“We welcome any community intelligence that may help to identify addresses where modern slavery may be taking place. If you suspect suspicious activity is taking place, please let us know. We take all reports seriously and will investigate thoroughly.”

Human trafficking is a real issue and sometimes the people involved in this kind of work, are being controlled against their own will. The perpetrators who commit this type of crime prey on the vulnerable and exploit them. They take away their freedom, leaving them with no control over their own lives.

Lancashire Constabulary is committed to investigating offences of human trafficking committed against victims of any nationality.

There are a number of ways you can contact someone for help. You don’t have to speak directly to the police there are charities that can help you. You can also ring some services anonymously; you do not have to give your name or go to court or give a statement.

For advice and support for victims and those with suspicions, please call the modern slavery helpline on 08000 121 700 or visit http://socsi.in/aulVi