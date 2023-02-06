News you can trust since 1837
Police presence seen on Shard Bridge over the River Wyre, residents say

Residents have reported seeing a large police presence on the Shard Bridge crossing the River Wyre.

By Andy Moffatt
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Feb 2023, 9:38pm

Video footage posted on social media on Monday evening showed a number of police vehicles on the bridge, which is close to the village of Skipool.

Passers-by have also reported seeing drones circling over the river, close to the bridge, which connects the villages of Singleton and Hambleton.

One person posted: “Police presence on Shard Bridge including drones. Looking for something.”

Villagers have reported a police presence on the Shard Bridge
Another wrote: “Saw police an hour ago as I crossed Shard Bridge. Four vans are there now and the coastguard.”

It is unclear why officers are in the area.

Lancashire Constabulary have been approached for comment.