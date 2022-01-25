Police patrols stepped up after Lancaster city centre burglaries
Police patrols have been increased in Lancaster city centre after burglars forced entry to two venues.
An attempted break-in took place at Pizza Margherita in Moor Lane overnight on Sunday, while shortly after midnight on Monday there was a confirmed break-in at the Stonewell Tavern, in nearby Church Street.
A police spokesman said: "Not good news for the business community I'm afraid. Forensic and CCTV enquiries are ongoing. Police patrols will be increased in and around the city centre overnight.
"If you are local to these breaks and have CCTV please can you check it? If you have any information relating to these breaks please do not hesitate to contact me either via email at [email protected] or via 101 quoting log number LC-20220124-0022."
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.