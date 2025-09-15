Police operation targets anti-social behaviour on Lancaster estate

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 15th Sep 2025, 09:47 BST
Police carried out an operation on the Ridge estate.placeholder image
A police operation on the Ridge estate and surrounding streets targeted anti-social behaviour.

The operation, on Wednesday September, involved extra resources in the area, including:

*The road crime team, who patrolled the area on two motorbikes on the look-out for nuisance e-bikes and motorbikes.

*Extra neighbourhood police officers, who engaged with local residents, listening to concerns in the area and gathering intelligence.

*The police horses, who patrolled the area later on in the afternoon and evening.

A police spokesman said: “It was a very positive day (apart from the weather) which also resulted in the arrest of one young man.

“Your local neighbourhood officers will of course continue to be in the area regularly, and we will invite the extra resources back for another operation very soon.”

