Police officers split up fight at Lancaster train station
Two police officers split up a fight between two men from Barrow in Furness at Lancaster train station.
By Michelle Blade
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
24th Oct 2022, 11:15am
BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs said on Twitter: “Saturday, #Lancaster - Two officers were patrolling the station just after 2300 hrs.
"As they rounded a corner, two men from #BarrowInFurness were fighting on the ground.
"Both were #arrested and after a night in custody were given £90 Penalty Notices for being Drunk & Disorderly.”
Most Popular
Drunk and disorderly is classified as being drunk in a public place and behaving in a disorderly manner.