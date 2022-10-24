BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs said on Twitter: “Saturday, #Lancaster - Two officers were patrolling the station just after 2300 hrs.

"As they rounded a corner, two men from #BarrowInFurness were fighting on the ground.

"Both were #arrested and after a night in custody were given £90 Penalty Notices for being Drunk & Disorderly.”

Police split up a fight at Lancaster train station. Picture from BTP Lancashire.