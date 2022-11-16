Police officer hurt in hit and run, 140mph chase and weapons: This week on Lancashire's roads

It's been a harrowing week on Lancashire’s roads.
On Saturday an officer had his foot run over on the hardshoulder of the M55 before the driver tore off and lead police on a chase to Preston, reaching speeds of up to 140mph.
Officers have also been called to deal attend a fatal bus crash in Fulwood, have stopped an abnormal load travelling through the county, recovered weapons from a group in a car, and have stopped a host of drug and drink-drivers.
1. Weapons
A van in Blackpool just didn’t look right to a patrolling police sergeant.
When the vehicle was stopped, the driver tested positive for drugs, had no licence or insurance, the vehicle was on cloned plates, there were more people than seats and weapons were found on board.
All of the occupants were arrested, with one wanted by a neighbouring force.
Photo: Lancashire Police
2. In excess of 100mph
This Vauxhall Zafira decided to ignore the “follow me” on the matrix board of a police patrol car, before driving dangerously at speeds exceeding 100mph on the M6 northbound.
The driver was stopped with the help of two other police cars at junction 35.
The driver has been disqualified until 2023.
Photo: Lancs Police
3. Drug test
This Vauxhall Vivaro was stopped in Bolton Road, Blackburn.
The driver admitted to having smoked cannabis recently and tested positive on a roadside drug test.
Photo: Lancashire Police
4. VW Tiguan
The driver of this VW Tiguan was stopped in Ferguson Street, Darwen.
Checks on the vehicle showed the insurance policy had been cancelled on September 15.
The driver was reported, and six penalty points and a £300 fine are now likely.
Photo: Lancashire Police