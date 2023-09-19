Police make appeal in bid to find Morecambe man wanted on recall to prison

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

MacKenzie, 28, from Morecambe, is wanted on recall to prison having been convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.He is 5ft 8ins tall, has short brown hair, is clean shaven and has blue eyes.MacKenzie has links to Morecambe and Lancaster.Any sightings, please call 101 or email [email protected]