Police make appeal in bid to find Morecambe man wanted on recall to prison
Have you seen Keiran MacKenzie?
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 19th Sep 2023, 15:32 BST- 1 min read
MacKenzie, 28, from Morecambe, is wanted on recall to prison having been convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.He is 5ft 8ins tall, has short brown hair, is clean shaven and has blue eyes.MacKenzie has links to Morecambe and Lancaster.Any sightings, please call 101 or email [email protected]