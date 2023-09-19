News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Millions to miss out on Covid booster as NHS slashes eligibility
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month

Police make appeal in bid to find Morecambe man wanted on recall to prison

Have you seen Keiran MacKenzie?
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 19th Sep 2023, 15:32 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

MacKenzie, 28, from Morecambe, is wanted on recall to prison having been convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.He is 5ft 8ins tall, has short brown hair, is clean shaven and has blue eyes.MacKenzie has links to Morecambe and Lancaster.Any sightings, please call 101 or email [email protected]