Police make appeal for help after ‘high value’ cable theft from Lancaster solar farm

The theft occurred over the weekend.

Police are appealing for information after cable was stolen from a solar farm at the weekend.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The theft took place in Hazelrigg Lane overnight on Saturday April 12 into the early hours of Sunday April 13.

Due to the nature of the theft it will have required large vehicles and possibly a number of suspects.

This is a high value theft and the Neighbourhood Policing Team are asking that anyone who saw anything suspicious to contact PC Simon Jones on 101 quoting 0362 13th April.