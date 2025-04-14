Police make appeal for help after ‘high value’ cable theft from Lancaster solar farm
Police are appealing for information after cable was stolen from a solar farm at the weekend.
The theft took place in Hazelrigg Lane overnight on Saturday April 12 into the early hours of Sunday April 13.
Due to the nature of the theft it will have required large vehicles and possibly a number of suspects.
This is a high value theft and the Neighbourhood Policing Team are asking that anyone who saw anything suspicious to contact PC Simon Jones on 101 quoting 0362 13th April.