Police launch investigation after man stabbed in Morecambe
A man is being treated in hospital after being stabbed in Morecambe.
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 9:46 am
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 9:59 am
Police were called at around 3.40pm yesterday, Monday October 3, to a report of an assault in Heysham Road, where they found a man aged in his 20s had been attacked, suffering a stab wound under his arm.
He was taken to hospital where he is undergoing treatment.
An investigation is now under way, and enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0871 of October 3.