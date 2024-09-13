Police are seeking help from the public to track down a man they want to speak to in connection with an aggravated burglary.

Officers were called to reports of an aggravated burglary in Dale Avenue in Slyne, at around 1pm on Tuesday September 10.

They now want to speak to a man in connection with this incident - he is a white man in his mid to late 20s, of slim build with brown hair and a beard. At the time of the incident, he was dressed in all dark clothing.

If you witnessed this incident, have any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage, or have any information that could help police with their investigation, please contact 101, quoting log 657 of 10th September 2024, or email [email protected]