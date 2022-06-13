Police keep open mind over possible link after three attacks on women in Lancaster

In the most recent incident a woman in her 30s was walking in the vicinity of the Lune Millennium Bridge/underpass by Greyhound Bridge Road and Lune Street at 10.30pm on June 8 when she was assaulted.

She ended up in hospital with a serious head injury.

A woman in her 70s walking her dogs at 7.30am on the morning of April 5 was found with a serious head injury on the cycle path close to Ovangle Road near Asda.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police at the scene of the assault on the cycle path, close to Ovangle Road, in Lancaster on Tuesday April 5. Photo: Luke Edmondson.

A 32-year-old man from Heysham arrested after the pensioner was assaulted was released without charge.

The attack on the pensioner followed an assault on a 52-year-old Lancaster mum in February, who was left in a coma for five weeks after being attacked as she walked home from Asda.

No charges have been brought by police in relation to this incident.

Speaking after the assault on June 8, DI Steve Hallam, of West Division, said: “The incident has left a woman with a very serious head injury and we are working to establish a full picture of what occurred.

“As part of those enquiries, we are asking anybody with information or footage which would assist our investigation to make contact with us.

“I know this incident will cause the public a degree of concern. As a precaution we have increased reassurance patrols in the area.”

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 1563 of June 8, 2002.

Concerned residents launched a petition calling on the council to install CCTV along the cycle track to improve safety.

Luke Edmondson who launched the petition said: “A change must happen and that is better lighting and CCTV cameras to make people feel safe walking on their own down that route.”

Lancaster City Council has now been granted almost £20,000 towards making the Lancaster to Morecambe Greenway cycle path safer for its users.

Council officers are looking at how the money could best be used, with CCTV among the considerations on the table.