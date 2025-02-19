Police issue warning to parents after anti-social behaviour in Lancaster city centre rises
Police said there had been an increase in the number of reports of young people harassing shop staff and shoppers in Lancaster, as well as stealing.
They urged parents to check where their children are and who they are with.
A Lancaster Neighbourhood Policing Team spokesman said: “Do you know what your kids are doing?
“Recently there has been an increase in reports of youth anti-social behaviour in Lancaster especially Lancaster city centre.
"Youths have been harassing shops, stealing and intimidating members of the public.
“Do you know where your kids are when they are out? Do you know who they are with? Do you know what they are up to?
“If your child is behaving in an anti-social manner or committing crime we will be knocking on your door.
“If we do not know who your child is we can send footage of them to the surrounding schools in order to know who they are.
“Make sure you know what your child is doing while they are out. Thank you.”