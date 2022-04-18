Good Friday marked another day of Lancaster and Morecambe Police’s targeted anti-social behaviour operation.

It follows an operation launched in February after residents and the business community reported an increase in incidents.

As part of this, Lancaster Neighbourhood PC Anna Griffin and Morecambe Neighbourhood PC Victoria Boyle were out and about making sure everyone was enjoying their Bank Holiday safely.

Police have asked parents to ensure they know where their children are.

And as we come towards the end of the Easter holidays, the police are also reminding parents and guardians to be aware of where their children go out and about and who with.

PC Griffin said: “There are a small number of young people making Morecambe town centre and Lancaster city centre unpleasant for those who are trying to enjoy their weekends and evenings.