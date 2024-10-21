Police have issued a warning after a spate of burglaries in south Lancaster.

Police issue warning after spate of burglaries in south Lancaster
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Residents in part of south Lancaster have been warned about a spate of burglaries in the area.
There has been an increase in burglary offences in the Bowerham area over the last few days.
A number of sheds and garages have been broken into overnight and items have been stolen.
PC Simon Jones said: “It is important that if you own any CCTV or doorbell footage that it is in full working order.
"Properties that have been targeted are around the area of Lonsdale Place, Trafalgar Road and Avondale Road.
“If you have any information or saw anything suspicious please let us know quoting log 0246 20th October.”