Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents in part of south Lancaster have been warned about a spate of burglaries in the area.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There has been an increase in burglary offences in the Bowerham area over the last few days.

A number of sheds and garages have been broken into overnight and items have been stolen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Simon Jones said: “It is important that if you own any CCTV or doorbell footage that it is in full working order.

Police have issued a warning after a spate of burglaries in south Lancaster.

"Properties that have been targeted are around the area of Lonsdale Place, Trafalgar Road and Avondale Road.

“If you have any information or saw anything suspicious please let us know quoting log 0246 20th October.”