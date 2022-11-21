They are asking residents to stay alert and vigilant, and reiterate this message to family and friends, particularly those who may be more vulnerable to scams such as ‘courier scams’.

Generally targeting the elderly and more vulnerable, the fraudster will call the victim, claiming to be from the police or a bank, and will ask them to withdraw cash, or purchase expensive items, often asking them to come up with a cover story, claiming they are assisting an investigation by doing so.

They then send a fake ‘courier’ to collect the cash.

Police are asking residents to stay alert and vigilant.

If you suspect that you, or someone you know, may have been targeted by courier fraud, please report anything suspicious to police straight away.

In an emergency, call 999, or for a non-emergency you can call 101 or report online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/PEDisclaimer/Create

You can also report to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.