Police in Lancaster are reminding people to keep their doors and windows locked after an increase in burglaries.

A burglary recently took place at a house on Shakespeare Road and officers are reminding residents to lock their doors and windows and ensure everything is secure.

"We are having a recent uplift in burglaries in the Vale area recently and we are trying our utmost to prevent this,” they said.

“If you have not already, please look into setting family and friends up to Lancashire Talking to help them prevent being victims of crime. It would also be a good idea to look into some crime prevention advice such as CCTV, warning stickers, extra locks on doors and windows, Neighbourhood Watch schemes etc.”

Operation Defender is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to domestic burglaries. It aims to locate and arrest offenders, take positive action to reduce residential burglary through crime prevention advice, and to safeguard and support victims of crime, keeping them at the heart of investigations.

Residents reporting home burglaries can expect a visit from their local police to provide a site assessment and advice to improve further burglaries.

If you ever experience this issue or have information regarding an incident, report it using the online reporting tools at https://www.lancashire.police.uk, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/PEDisclaimer/Create or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.