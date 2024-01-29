Police issue CCTV appeal after man assaults taxi driver at Lancaster railway station
BTP have today, Monday, released an image following the incident on Friday January 5.
Just before midnight, a man assaulted a taxi driver on being told the vehicle was prebooked.
He then verbally threatened the driver before gaining access to the taxi and damaging the vehicle interior by kicking and punching it.
Police arrived and the man fled the location. A thorough search of the area was conducted but he was not found.
Officers would now like to speak to the man in the image as they believe may have information that could help their investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 760 of 5 January.
Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or you can also give information on their website at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/