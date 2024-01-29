News you can trust since 1837
Police issue CCTV appeal after man assaults taxi driver at Lancaster railway station

British Transport Police are appealing for witnesses after an assault at Lancaster railway station.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 29th Jan 2024, 11:18 GMT
BTP have today, Monday, released an image following the incident on Friday January 5.

Just before midnight, a man assaulted a taxi driver on being told the vehicle was prebooked.

He then verbally threatened the driver before gaining access to the taxi and damaging the vehicle interior by kicking and punching it.

Can you help BTP with their appeal?Can you help BTP with their appeal?
Police arrived and the man fled the location. A thorough search of the area was conducted but he was not found.

Officers would now like to speak to the man in the image as they believe may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 760 of 5 January.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or you can also give information on their website at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/