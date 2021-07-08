Police issue CCTV appeal after arson attack in Lancaster
Do you recognise these people in the CCTV images?
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 9:47 am
Updated
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 9:50 am
Police want to speak to them in connection with an arson to a vehicle, which happened on May 22 2021 at 05:46am on Bath Street, Lancaster.
No arrest has been made at this stage.
A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “This kind of behaviour has no place in society and will not be tolerated by Lancashire Police.
“We have already made a number of enquiries to identify the individual responsible. We are now asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the people in the CCTV image.”
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 0376 of May 22, 2021.