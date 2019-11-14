Police investigate allegation of sexual assault on Lancaster tow path
Police are investigating an allegation of a sexual assault in Lancaster.
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 12:32 pm
A woman reported to police that she had been sexually assaulted on the canal tow path, close to South Road, at around 12.30am on Thursday.
Officers are currently trying to establish exactly what has occurred. No arrests have been made as yet.
Patrols have been stepped up in the area to offer reassurance to residents.
Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 126 of 14th November.