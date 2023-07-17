Police investigate after sheds broken into on Lancaster allotments
Police are investigating a series of break-ins at a Lancaster allotments.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 17th Jul 2023, 10:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 10:01 BST
A number of sheds were broken into on Shrewsbury Drive allotments in Bowerham.
This occurred either sometime on Saturday evening or overnight between Saturday and Sunday.
If you have any information regarding this or saw anything suspicious, you can let police know by calling 101 or contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
In the meantime, police have also reminded residents to ensure their sheds, garages and vehicles are all locked and secured.