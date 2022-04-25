Police investigate after 'absolutely vile' far-right leaflet is posted through Lancaster letterboxes

Households in Moorlands, Primrose, Greaves and Bowerham had the leaflet put through their doors on Sunday.

In it, a group known as Patriotic Alternative made several claims about the number of migrants in the UK and the effect they believe they have on the country.

They also suggested 'white Britons' will be a minority by the 2060s.

The leaflet was posted through doors in south Lancaster.

According to Wikipedia, Patriotic Alternative - based in Leeds - was founded in July 2019 by Mark Collett, the former director of publicity of the British National Party.

Residents in the area said they were "appalled" by the leaflet.

Joshua Brandwood said: “As a Lancaster resident with a biracial family, I am incredibly disheartened to see such a hateful and divisive leaflet posted to residents in the area.

"Lancaster is and always will be an inclusive and welcoming community and such inflammatory messages are not welcome.

"I am pleased to see Lancaster Police are taking this matter seriously. Likewise, it is great to see members of our community pull together to condemn such hate.”

Another resident, Paula Hamilton, said: "As a ‘white Briton’ I am appalled and I believe it is in total opposition to Lancaster’s openly accepting and liberal ethos."

Jane Lawrence thanked the police on Facebook for taking on her complaint, and said the leaflet was "absolutely vile".

Urshie Muller said: "Absolutely horrendous. Good to hear the police are taking it seriously."

Ruby Coupe added: "I was livid when I saw it."

And Tracy-Marie Duffy said: "I did not read it. It went straight in the bin."

Lancaster Police said: "We are aware of a number of inflammatory leaflets that have been posted to houses in the Moorlands area of Lancaster.

"Lancaster and Morecambe's Neighbourhood Policing Team are looking into the matter and would like to reassure all residents across the area, from every background and ethnicity, that we take reports of racism and far-right activity very seriously.

"This is a tolerant and welcoming city and we want it to remain that way.