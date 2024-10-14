Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This week, Lancashire Police will be taking part in the National Business Crime Centre's (NBCC) Safer Business Action Week (SaBA Week).

The SaBA weeks bring together Business Reductions Partnerships (BCRPs), Business Improvement Districts (BIDs), the private security industry, businesses and local forces to tackle issues that affect retail and other businesses in the community.

In Lancashire, one of these issues is shoplifting. To tackle the rise in shoplifting in the county, Lancashire Police have launched Operation Vulture, in partnership with Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw and the Lancashire Partnership Against Crime (LANPAC).

The operation includes dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.

Operation Vulture has already seen great success, with 58 arrests last month alone for shoplifting offences, an increase of 29% compared to September 2023.

Positive outcomes (which include charges or summons, cautions, fixed penalties and community resolutions) have also risen by a significant 64%.

During SaBA week, officers will be conducting high visibility patrols across the county as well as many plain clothed operations, to prevent and deter retail crime. There will also be an information stand in St Nicholas Arcades, Lancaster, between 10am and 2pm on October 16.

Assistance Chief Constable Karen Edwards said: “Safer Business Action Week is a great way to shine a light on the partnership working we undertake in Lancashire, to tackle business and retail crime.

“Working in partnerships with businesses and key stakeholders from across the county, we are working hard to engage, implement preventative initiatives, investigate offences and increase our outcome rates significantly.

“This includes controlling offenders by issuing more civil orders to our most prolific offenders. We are continuing to build up intelligence pictures in order to actively target offenders to prevent, disrupt and apprehend them for offences.

“I will direct and support my officers in using all tactics available to us, both overt and convert to make sure business and retail staff and owners feel safe when they go to work. It is important that businesses, no matter how large or small, are free to trade without fear.”

Clive Grunshaw, Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire, added: "I'm pleased to see the wide range of engagement and enforcement being carried out during Safer Business Action Week.

"This week is a great opportunity to highlight the work happening here in Lancashire to tackle key concerns from businesses including shoplifting, anti-social behaviour and harassment of shop workers.

"It is only by delivering a proactive, neighbourhood policing response, and strengthening relationships between businesses and the police that we will effectively tackle these issues.

“I am fully backing Lancashire Constabulary’s efforts to deliver an improved response to business crime, through Op Vulture and Op Centurion amongst others, sending a clear message to criminals that they will be caught and prosecuted.

“As Commissioner, making Lancashire a safer place to live and work is my primary aim. This can only be achieved through strong leadership, a robust police force, and effective deterrents.”

Al Yusuf, LANPAC manager, commented: “Lancashire Partnership Against Crime are proud to support Operation Vulture and the important work of Lancashire Constabulary in tackling shoplifting during Safer Business Action Week.

“We believe in the importance of creating a safe and secure environment for businesses and their employees. By promoting awareness and providing resources for preventing crime and promoting safety measures, we can help ensure the continued success of businesses everywhere.

“Let's work together to make our communities and workplaces safer for all.”

For more information on Operation Vulture, visit https://www.lancashire.police.uk/help-advice/property-safety/operation-vulture/. If you have any information regarding retail crime in your area, report it to Lancashire Police by calling 101 or online. If the crime is in progress, call 999 immediately.