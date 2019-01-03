Police hunt men in drugs crackdown

Three men including two from Lancaster are wanted on suspicion of a number of offences as part of Operation Warrior tackling criminal gangs bringing drugs into the county.

Police said the major operation targeting organised crime groups which supply drugs is continuing throughout the New Year.

Zac Cuffe, 25, of Chestnut Grove, Lancaster, is wanted on recall to prison

Operation Warrior was launched in response to an increase in criminal gangs from outside the county bringing cocaine and heroin into Blackpool.

As part of the campaign, officers want to trace three men (pictured) wanted on suspicion of a number of offences.

lKye Fox, 26, of Chestnut Grove, Lancaster, is wanted in connection with making threats to kill in November.

lZac Cuffe, 25, of Chestnut Grove, Lancaster, is wanted on recall to prison.

Thomas Jackson, 23, formerly of Queen Victoria Road, Blackpool, has links to the Oxford area and is being sought in connection with supplying drugs, assault and affray offences.

lThomas Jackson, 23, formerly of Queen Victoria Road, Blackpool, has links to the Oxford area and is being sought in connection with supplying drugs, assault and affray offences.

Dealers from the Merseyside, Greater Manchester, West Yorkshire and London areas have been targeting vulnerable adults and teenagers to help supply drugs.

Detectives have already made 10 arrests.

Det Chief Insp Becky Smith, of Blackpool Police, said: “Our message to these gangs is if you visit Blackpool to conduct your criminal activities, expect you and your vehicles to be stopped and searched by police officers.

“We will disrupt your day to day activities and make your lives as difficult as possible. Where necessary, we will make arrests and you could be charged.

“The criminal exploitation of teenagers and vulnerable adults has received considerable media attention over the past year with particular focus on the risks of county lines activity.

“Organised crime groups use children and adults to transport and sell Class A drugs, primarily from urban areas into market or coastal towns or rural areas to establish new drug markets or take over existing ones. County lines involves human trafficking and exploitation, alongside drug supply and violent crime and is a highly lucrative business with those running the lines earning thousands of pounds per day.

“Those adults running the gangs are removed from front line activity and exploit youths who are at high risk transporting and selling drugs often many miles from home.

“There are high levels of violence and intimidation linked to this activity which is why resources are being directed towards these groups over the festive and New Year period.

“Part of our enquiries include attempts to trace these three wanted men. If you see them, or know where they are, contact police immediately, either anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via 101.”