Police hunt for man with connections to Lancaster and Morecambe after robbery and say ‘do not approach’
Have you seen Jaydon Garthwaite?
Garthwaite, 29, is wanted in connection with a police investigation into a robbery. He is 6ft 5in tall, and has light brown curly hair. He has connections to Morecambe and Lancaster and police have warned that if you see him, do not approach him.
For any sightings of him, or if you have any information that could help police, call 101 quoting log 1367 of 3rd July or email [email protected]