A 29-year-old man who went missing from a hospital ward in Preston has been found.



Police said they had been growing increasingly concerned for Darryl's welfare and had sought the public's help in finding him.

He had last been seen at the Royal Preston Hospital at 4.30pm yesterday (Tuesday, April 9).

PC Mark Emery of Lancashire Police said: "Thanks to all those who helped in locating Darryl Watts who was missing from Preston. He has been found safe and well thankfully."