Police Constable dismissed without notice after misconduct hearing

A Police Constable with Cumbria Constabulary has been dismissed without notice following an accelerated misconduct hearing held on Tuesday, which returned a finding of gross misconduct.

Former PC Mark McKirdy was brought before the hearing, chaired by Chief Constable for Cumbria Constabulary Rob Carden, over breaches of the Standards of Professional Behaviour with respect to Authority, Respect and Courtesy and Discreditable Conduct.

These breaches related to McKirdy using his position of authority as a police constable to pursue a sexual or improper emotional relationship and sending messages regarding a member of the public which were highly inappropriate and disrespectful, amounting to gross misconduct.

Chief Constable of Cumbria Constabulary Rob Carden said: “The actions of the former Police Constable, in using his position in an attempt to pursue an improper relationship, were unacceptable and amounted to discreditable conduct.

“When one officer acts in such a way, it discredits all officers, which is why such actions are treated so seriously.

“I can assure the public that the overwhelming majority of our officers conduct themselves in a manner we can all be extremely proud.

“However, when the high standards I expect are not maintained, I will act and hold those officers accountable.

“The result of the hearing will mean the officer is placed on the national Barred List."