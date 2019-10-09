Police Commissioner says Lancashire has been snubbed by Government after pledge to boost police numbers falls short

Lancashire has been snubbed, says the county's crime commissioner, after the Government pledged funding for 153 new recruits to its police force.

Responding to the Government's announcement this morning (October 9), Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw said he is 'disappointed' at the 'grossly unfair' allocation of funding to Lancashire Police.

Clive Grunshaw, Lancashires Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), with police officers outside Chorley Police Station

Commissioner Grunshaw hit back at the Government after the number of new recruits for each of the 43 forces in England and Wales was revealed this morning.

He is again demanding that Government give back Lancashire the 750 police officers lost since 2010, as new figures released by the Home Office this morning indicate Lancashire Constabulary will still have almost 250 fewer officers than in 2010 – despite the 20,000 'boost'.

READ MORE: Lancashire Police to get 153 extra officers within 12 months, says government

He said: "I had asked the Home Office to match our ambition in Lancashire and to replace the 750 officers lost since 2010 and I'm disappointed with today's announcement which falls well short of this ambition.

"It fails to recognise the reason that additional officers are needed – the years of funding reductions from Westminster which have impacted Lancashire more than most.

"We requested 340 officers in this allocation to allow us to properly invest back into the policing in Lancashire, making a strong case around the fairest way to allocate funding by putting officers back where they have been lost and are needed most.

"However forces like Lancashire have been snubbed by the Government whilst more affluent areas such as Surrey, who have lost only 8 officers since 2010 due to their ability to raise almost double what we have through the council tax precept, have been gifted 70 officers in this first allocation - more than when austerity in policing began.

"Whilst I welcome the ability to put much needed additional officers back onto our streets, after almost a decade of cuts which meant we have needed to save over £84m, and the impact this had on the service that we can deliver, this announcement does not go far enough to repair the damage that has been done to our policing service.

"There are also suggestions that the remaining share of the 20,000 police officers beyond March 2021 could be shared between Counter Terrorism and Serious and Organised crime meaning even less for Lancashire.

"Together with MPs, I will continue standing up for Lancashire and demand that the government give us our Bobbies back. I'm also calling for a fair and sustainable funding settlement from central government that takes into account the unique circumstances faced by policing here in Lancashire."

With the breakdown of funding still not announced, the first 6,000 new officers will see a maximum of 153 additional officers in Lancashire.

If the same allocation approach is made in the next two years, this would mean the county would still get back hundreds of officers less than the 754 that have already been lost.