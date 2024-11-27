Police commissioner marks Lancashire Day with commitment to tackle crime and raise public confidence

Today, on Lancashire Day, Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw proudly joins the people of Lancashire in celebrating the county and pledging to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour, and rebuild public trust and confidence in policing.

Since being elected in May 2024 for his third term in office, Mr Grunshaw has already invested £215,000 back into the county from criminals through his community fund, supporting vulnerable young people and projects aimed at deterring crime and protecting people, including diversionary activity, support and signposting, victim support and education.

More than 2,100 positive outcomes for shoplifting offences, including charges, arrests and criminal behaviour orders have been achieved since the launch of Vulture earlier this year after he pledged to tackle the retail crime 'epidemic' in the county, and Op Centurion, Lancashire’s force-wide response to anti-social behaviour, has seen every borough in the county benefit from extra policing with encouraging results being supported by the additional patrols.

Callers are waiting less time across all calls to contact Lancashire Police. 94.4% of calls to 999 are now answered within 10 seconds, compared to 75% in 2021/22. The abandonment rate for calls is 0.2%, the lowest in three years.

At the same time, 93% of calls to the non-emergency 101 number were answered within 40 seconds. This is a significant improvement from 80% in 2023. The abandonment rate is 1.4%, and significantly improved than the 20% recorded between 2021 and 2022.

The Commissioner is set to officially launch the county's Police and Crime Plan next month, after 85% of residents agreed that tackling anti-social behaviour, building up neighbourhood policing, targeting serious and organised crime and ensuring an effective and efficient policing service should be a clear focus in the Commissioner’s Police and Crime Plan for Lancashire, alongside tackling violence against women and girls.

Mr Grunshaw said: "Lancashire Day is a time to reflect on the strength of our communities and for partners across the county to come together and reaffirm a collective commitment to preventing and tackling crime and keeping people safe.

"As a Lancashire resident born and bred, representing the people of our great county and having them put their trust in me is an honour, and I am working to deliver the best possible policing service for everyone, acting as the public's voice regionally and in Westminster.

"Looking forward, investing into the county and supporting local people and businesses is vital to play our part in ensuring social value through procurement and commissioning wherever appropriate., alongside our focus on delivering an efficient and effective policing service that is built for the future.

"It is also an appropriate time to recognise our rich history as a county, and policing is no different with the Lancashire Police Museum providing a fantastic resource to learn about the development of policing in our towns and cities, and how it has changed up to the modern day.

"As we celebrate, its important remember the vital role that our police officers, staff and volunteers play in protecting our communities. Their dedication, professionalism and bravery to serve the people of Lancashire should not go unrecognised and Lancashire Day is a reminder of what makes our county unique – its people.”