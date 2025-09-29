Police carry out drugs raid on Lancaster flat

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 29th Sep 2025, 10:28 BST
Police carried out a drugs raid at a block of flats in Lancaster.

The drugs warrant was executed at Heaton House in Heaton Road on Thursday September 25 after reports of drug dealing at that location.

Officers from the neighbourhood policing team arrested a 45-year-old man who has since been charged and remanded to prison for possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

He will be sentenced at crown court later this year.

Police carried out the raid on Thursday.

PC Simon Jones said: “We are committed to addressing drug dealing in our communities to keep everyone safe.

"You can report drug dealing anonymously through Crimestoppers.”

Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.

