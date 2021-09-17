Police called after 'prolonged disturbance' at funeral service at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium

Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium.

The incident on Thursday lunchtime led to a delay to other services due to take place that afternoon.

Police confirmed they were called to the scene to deal with a "nuisance" incident caused by someone attending the funeral who had not been invited, but said no arrests were made.

A spokesperson for Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium, which is in Powderhouse Lane, said: “On Thursday 26 September several mourners were involved in a prolonged disturbance whilst a funeral service was taking place.

"It became apparent that the police would be required to intervene, and they were called by one of our colleagues.

"Upon arrival the police established control of the situation and the funeral continued. Unfortunately this did cause a short delay to other services taking place that afternoon.