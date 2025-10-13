Police call on public to report nuisance motorbikes in Lancaster park

Police are asking the public for help after an increase in nuisance motorbikes being ridden in Ryelands Park.

PCSO Woody Crook, who covers the Ryelands, Skerton, Scale Hall and Vale areas of Lancaster, said: “We have been having many reports regarding nuisance motorbikes around the Ryelands Park area.

"We need your help to locate where these bikes are coming from!

"If you have any information such as an address, specific time, name or even a description of one of the motorbikes please do let us know.

"All of this information helps us get closer to catching these people causing alarm and distress to the community on these vehicles.

"These motorbikes are completely unsafe and dangerous for those riding and other members of the public.

"They need to be stopped before someone gets hurt and that can only happen with your help.

"So if there are any sightings of these nuisance motorbikes, please do make a report online or in an emergency, 101 or 999.”

The crackdown comes as part of Operation Centurion, Lancashire Constabulary’s countywide response to anti-social behaviour, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner, Clive Grunshaw.

As part of this targeted operation, each district of Lancashire is currently benefiting from additional foot patrols to target areas identified as anti-social hotspots.

If you ever experience this issue or have information regarding an incident, you can report it using our online reporting tools at https://www.lancashire.police.uk, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/PEDisclaimer/Create or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org