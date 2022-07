They are now appealing for anyone involved to come and talk to them quoting crime reference number 04/128952/22.

If anyone has any further information can they please email PCSO 7110 Matt at: [email protected]

Graffiti was scrawled on the walls of Lancaster Castle sometime between 7pm and 9pm on Monday evening.

Graffiti at Lancaster Castle which has now been washed off.