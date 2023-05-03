Police ask for help to find a man wanted in Morecambe and Lancaster but warn public "not to approach"
Lancashire Police are asking for the public's help to find a man wanted in Morecambe and Lancaster.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 3rd May 2023, 16:43 BST- 1 min read
Steven Armes, 32, is wanted for breaching post-custodial supervision for possessing an offensive weapon.
The public are warned not to approach Armes but report sightings or any information as to where he might be, by calling 101 or 01524 596455, or emailing [email protected]
Armes is approximately 5ft 10, of medium build, with short black hair and has a scar on his nose.
He has connections to Morecambe, Lancaster and Greater Manchester.