News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
3 hours ago RSPCA appeal after family cat found dead in ‘barbaric’ spring trap
5 hours ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
7 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
12 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
13 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion

Police ask for help to find a man wanted in Morecambe and Lancaster but warn public "not to approach"

Lancashire Police are asking for the public's help to find a man wanted in Morecambe and Lancaster.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 3rd May 2023, 16:43 BST- 1 min read

Steven Armes, 32, is wanted for breaching post-custodial supervision for possessing an offensive weapon.

The public are warned not to approach Armes but report sightings or any information as to where he might be, by calling 101 or 01524 596455, or emailing [email protected]

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Armes is approximately 5ft 10, of medium build, with short black hair and has a scar on his nose.

Lancashire Police are asking for the public's help to find Steven Armes who is wanted in Morecambe and Lancaster.Lancashire Police are asking for the public's help to find Steven Armes who is wanted in Morecambe and Lancaster.
Lancashire Police are asking for the public's help to find Steven Armes who is wanted in Morecambe and Lancaster.
Most Popular

He has connections to Morecambe, Lancaster and Greater Manchester.

Read More
Italian lecturer at UCLan launches ‘Voices of Lancashire’ project to celebrate i...