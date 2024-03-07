Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detectives investigating the death of a Lancaster man last summer have arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

Damian Jackson, 50, was found dead in his flat in Regent Street at 11.04am on July 25 last year. A Home Office post-mortem examination found that he died as a result of multiple injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A murder investigation was launched but despite a six month police investigation, no one was arrested until yesterday when officers investigating Damian’s death arrested a 54-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries, say Lancashire Police.

The force said it will continue to appeal for information to find out what happened to Damian and to provide answers to his family.

The last confirmed sighting of Damian prior to the discovery of his body was at 10.18am on Sunday July 23, at the Aldi store in Aldcliffe Road, Lancaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Damian Jackson was found dead in his flat in Regent Street, Lancaster, on July 25 last year. A 54-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of his murder.

Full police statement

A police spokesperson said: "We want to give you an update about our investigation into the death of Damian Jackson in Lancaster.

"Damian, 50, (pictured) was found dead in his flat in Regent Street, Lancaster, on 25th July last year.

"A Home Office post-mortem found that he died as a result of multiple injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Yesterday (6th March), officers investigating Damian’s death arrested a 54-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

"The man has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

"We continue to appeal for information as we look to find out what happened to Damian and to provide answers to his family.