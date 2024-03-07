Lancashire Police arrest man on suspicion of Damian Jackson murder in Lancaster
Detectives investigating the death of a Lancaster man last summer have arrested a man on suspicion of murder.
Damian Jackson, 50, was found dead in his flat in Regent Street at 11.04am on July 25 last year. A Home Office post-mortem examination found that he died as a result of multiple injuries.
A murder investigation was launched but despite a six month police investigation, no one was arrested until yesterday when officers investigating Damian’s death arrested a 54-year-old man on suspicion of murder.
He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries, say Lancashire Police.
The force said it will continue to appeal for information to find out what happened to Damian and to provide answers to his family.
The last confirmed sighting of Damian prior to the discovery of his body was at 10.18am on Sunday July 23, at the Aldi store in Aldcliffe Road, Lancaster.
Full police statement
