Police arrest 54-year-old after man left with head injury in Morecambe assault
Police have arrested a man after an assault in Morecambe left a second man in hospital.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 10th Jul 2023, 14:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 16:06 BST
The incident happened at 8.50pm on Sunday July 9 outside a cafe in the Marine Road/Queen Street area.
A man in his 50s suffered a head injury after being assaulted and is currently being treated in hospital.
Following a public appeal, police have now arrested a 54-year-old man on suspicion of section 18 assault – grievous bodily harm – and he is currently in custody.
If anyone has information about the incident, call 101, quoting log 1518 of July 9, 2023.
Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.