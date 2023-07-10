News you can trust since 1837
Police arrest 54-year-old after man left with head injury in Morecambe assault

Police have arrested a man after an assault in Morecambe left a second man in hospital.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 10th Jul 2023, 14:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 16:06 BST

The incident happened at 8.50pm on Sunday July 9 outside a cafe in the Marine Road/Queen Street area.

A man in his 50s suffered a head injury after being assaulted and is currently being treated in hospital.

Following a public appeal, police have now arrested a 54-year-old man on suspicion of section 18 assault – grievous bodily harm – and he is currently in custody.

Police have arrested a 54-year-old man.
If anyone has information about the incident, call 101, quoting log 1518 of July 9, 2023.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.