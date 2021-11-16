Police arrest 13-year-old boy after shooting in Morecambe

Police were called at 5.56pm yesterday (Monday, November 15) to reports of a suspected firearms discharge in an alleyway to the rear of Skipton Street.

Emergency services attended and found a local man, aged in his 20s, with facial injuries.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Police and ambulance at the scene of the incident in Morecambe on Monday night.

Following enquiries last night police have now arrested a 13-year-old boy from Lancaster on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in custody.

Enquiries are ongoing and reassurance patrols will be increased in the area in the coming days. Anyone with information or concerns can approach an officer.

Det Chief Insp James Edmonds, of West Division, said: “This incident has left a man with some very serious injuries and I would appeal to anyone who has any information to come forward and speak to us.

Anyone with information, CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage which could assist our investigation is asked to call 101, quoting log 1181 of November 15, 2021.

You can also submit information here at the Community Portal. Detectives are appealing for information after a shooting in Morecambe. | Lancashire Constabulary | Community Portal (https://orlo.uk/mmOYC)