Police appeal to trace woman wanted for burglary who has links to Lancashire

Charmaine Reynolds, 33, has links to Lancashire, West Yorkshire, North Yorkshire, and Warwickshire.

Charmaine Reynolds, from Leeds, is wanted as a suspect by detectives from Leeds District Crime Team over a burglary on August 25, 2021, where a laptop computer was stolen from an address.

Despite extensive enquiries and checks on addresses, officers have been unable to locate her.

Wanted: Charmaine Reynolds has been wanted over a burglary in Leeds for more than a year. Picture: West Yorkshire Police.

Anyone who has seen her or who has any information that could assist in tracing her is asked to contact Leeds District Crime Team via 101 quoting reference 13210431262 or online via here

Information can be given anonymously to the independent UK charity Crimestoppers by either calling 0800 555 111 or by reporting online at Crimestoppers.org.uk.

In an emergency you must always dial 999.

For non-urgent crime reports dial 101.

