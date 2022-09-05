Police appeal to trace woman wanted for burglary who has links to Lancashire
Police are appealing for information to help trace a woman who has been wanted for a burglary for more than a year.
Charmaine Reynolds, 33, has links to Lancashire, West Yorkshire, North Yorkshire, and Warwickshire.
Charmaine Reynolds, from Leeds, is wanted as a suspect by detectives from Leeds District Crime Team over a burglary on August 25, 2021, where a laptop computer was stolen from an address.
Despite extensive enquiries and checks on addresses, officers have been unable to locate her.
Most Popular
-
1
Court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe
-
2
Digger seen by police on M6 at Lancaster with bucket scraping road and unsafe load
-
3
Man, 30s, arrested on suspicion of drink driving after woman injured in crash in Morecambe
-
4
Police appeal to trace woman wanted for burglary who has links to Lancashire
-
5
Lancaster restaurant boss to appear in court charged with catalogue of food hygiene breaches
Anyone who has seen her or who has any information that could assist in tracing her is asked to contact Leeds District Crime Team via 101 quoting reference 13210431262 or online via here
Information can be given anonymously to the independent UK charity Crimestoppers by either calling 0800 555 111 or by reporting online at Crimestoppers.org.uk.
In an emergency you must always dial 999.
For non-urgent crime reports dial 101.