Police want to speak to him in connection with an affray investigation in Morecambe.

Around 6pm on July 24, police received a report of a number of men fighting in the Springfield Street and Albert Road areas.

A man in his 30s suffered head injuries and was taken to Royal Lancaster Infirmary for treatment.

Police appeal to identify man captured on CCTV in connection with an affray investigation.

Following CCTV enquiries, police want to speak to this man, pictured, as part of the investigation.