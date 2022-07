Police said on Facebook: “First of all, we know these images aren't the best quality. However, its the best we have!

“Does anyone recognise either or both of these individuals. We want to speak to them in connection with some suspicious activity near to Lancaster train station.

“If you have any information please call 101 quoting log number LC-20220623-0285 or email: [email protected]”

Police want to speak to this man in connection with suspicious activity at Lancaster train station.