Police appeal to find man in connection with assault in Morecambe

Police want to speak to him after an assault in Marine Road Morecambe on Saturday (February 26) where a man in his 40s was punched to the floor and punched and kicked while he lay on the ground.

Birch, 42, is white, five feet four inches, bald and stocky.

He has links to Morecambe, Bury, Salford, Rochdale, and Blackpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police want to speak to Joseph Birch in connection with an assault in Morecambe. Picture from Lancashire Police.