Police appeal to find man in connection with assault in Morecambe
Have you seen Joseph Birch?
Monday, 28th February 2022, 10:15 am
Updated
Monday, 28th February 2022, 10:16 am
Police want to speak to him after an assault in Marine Road Morecambe on Saturday (February 26) where a man in his 40s was punched to the floor and punched and kicked while he lay on the ground.
Birch, 42, is white, five feet four inches, bald and stocky.
He has links to Morecambe, Bury, Salford, Rochdale, and Blackpool.
Anyone who sees him or knows where he may be should call 101 quoting log 271 of February 26 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Alternatively email [email protected]