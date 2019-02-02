Police appeal over missing Fleetwood man

Police say they are extremely worried about a man who has gone missing from his home in Fleetwood.

Mark Maitland, 52, made contact with a friend yesterday but has not been heard from since.

Sgt Dan Whitaker of Fleetwood Police said: “We are extremely worried about Mark and are asking anybody who sees him or knows where he may be to contact us as soon as possible.

“Mark, if you are reading this, please get in touch and let us know you are safe.”

He is described as white, around 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build, with a bald head and greying hair around the sides. He was last seen wearing grey or black jeans, a camouflage coat and a grey beanie hat with a black stripe on it.

As well as Fleetwood he has links to Lancaster, Morecambe and Blackpool. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log number 1060 of January 31.