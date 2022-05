Were you in the area of Westminster Road at around 4pm on Wednesday?

Morecambe police are investigating an incident near to the Premier Store and would be interested in speaking to any witnesses.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact A/DS 3577 Rachel Crossley on 07966 865310, quoting log reference number 1022/180522.

Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident in Morecambe.