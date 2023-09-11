Police appeal for witnesses after weekend garage break-ins in Lancaster
Police are seeking information after two garage break-ins in Lancaster over the weekend.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 11th Sep 2023, 15:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 15:17 BST
One burglary took place between 8pm and midnight on Sunday in Moor Close, while another was in the Dundee Street area between 10pm and 10.30pm.
In the second incident, two men were seen attempting to break into the garage at the rear of the property.
If you have any information or doorbell footage, contact police quoting log 0031 11th for the Moor Close break-in or log 1730 10th Sept for the Dundee Street incident.