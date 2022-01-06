Police appeal for witnesses after theft at Lancaster sports store
Police are appealing for witnesses after a theft at a Lancaster sports shop.
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 9:20 am
The theft occurred at around 1.20pm on December 15 at JD Sports in Lancaster, and police have now released an image of a man they wish to speak to as part of their enquiries.
Anyone who recognises him should get in touch with police straight away by either emailing [email protected] or calling 101 quoting the log 0784 of December 15th.
Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be reached anonymously on 0800 555 111.