Police appeal for witnesses after car chase ends on Morecambe cycle track
Police are appealing for witnesses after a car was driven onto the cycle track at Morecambe during a pursuit.
Monday, 20th December 2021, 10:24 am
Police said the incident happened at 11.05am on Friday, December 17.
A vehicle that failed to stop for officers drove onto the cycle track during a pursuit near to the Trimpell Sports and Social Club, Morecambe, almost colliding with innocent members of the public.
If you were there, or witnessed this incident please contact 101 and quote Log LC-20211217-0447 or email PC 2365 Entwistle - [email protected]