Police appeal for witnesses after attempted robbery in Lancaster park
Police are investigating after an attempted robbery in Ryelands Park in Lancaster.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 28th Aug 2023, 09:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 09:24 BST
Lancaster police say they believe the incident happened at around 5.45pm on Friday August 25, near to the footbridge over the railway line.
They are appealing for any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the incident.
If you have any information you can contact 101 quoting LC-20230525-1110 or email [email protected]
You can also call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.