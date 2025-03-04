Police appeal for video footage after Lancaster house burglary

Police are appealing for information.

Police are appealing for information or any potential doorbell or CCTV footage after a burglary at a house in Greaves.

The incident occurred at around 7.45pm on Monday March 3, when the offender entered a house in Sulby Drive through an insecure door while the occupant was inside.

Items were stolen during the incident.

The only information is that the suspect was around 5ft 8in tall and was wearing a black coat.

Call 101 quoting log 1261 3rd March if you can help.