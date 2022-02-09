Police appeal for man sought in connection with assault of two women in Morecambe

Police would like to speak to him in connection with an assault on two women on Morecambe Road, Morecambe.

The incident occurred in the early hours of February 6.

Rushton is described as being 5ft 5ins, with blue eyes and short hair which is light brown/blonde.

Police are appealing for information as to the whereabouts of Matthew Rushton of Lancaster in connection with two assaults in Morecambe. Picture by Lancashire Police.

He has links to Morecambe, Lancaster and Durham.