Police appeal for information after two cars driven along Ullswater lakeside 'put other beach users in danger'
Police are now investigating after two cars were filmed being driven "at speed" along a lake shore.
Beachgoers said they were horrified when the vehicles were driven on Wednesday at Glencoyne Bay at Ullswater within feet of families, BBC News reported.
Cumbria Police said it was believed a blue Volvo and Land Rover Discovery were involved.
A spokesman said the area was busy at the time and urged witnesses with video or dashcam footage to get in touch.
The National Trust said stone barriers had been moved and the drivers "put other beach users in danger".
Police said they believed a number of motoring offences had been committed.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via here
You can also call 101.
To report information anonymously, contact the charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.
The incident reference number to include with any report is log 101 of August 20.