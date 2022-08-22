Police appeal for information after two cars driven along Ullswater lakeside 'put other beach users in danger'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beachgoers said they were horrified when the vehicles were driven on Wednesday at Glencoyne Bay at Ullswater within feet of families, BBC News reported.

Cumbria Police said it was believed a blue Volvo and Land Rover Discovery were involved.

A spokesman said the area was busy at the time and urged witnesses with video or dashcam footage to get in touch.

Police are appealing for information or video footage after two cars were driven at speed along the lakeside at Ullswater in front of families.

The National Trust said stone barriers had been moved and the drivers "put other beach users in danger".

Police said they believed a number of motoring offences had been committed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via here

You can also call 101.

To report information anonymously, contact the charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.